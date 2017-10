This is Mirella Ponce and she is 20 years old and she was arrested on weapons charges on Monday in Fresno. She is a member of the gang, Tiny Rascal.

Her mugshot went up on the Fresno Police Departments Facebook page yesterday and has since GONE VIRAL!

A lot of people are commenting on her looks and a lot are offering to pay her bail!

In the growing trend of “hot mug shots”.

