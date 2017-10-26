[WATCH] Dodgers Fan Jumps Into Astros Bull Pen; Gets Tackled By Police

Here’s one thing you SHOULDN’T do if you’re at one of the World Series games: JUMP INTO THE TEAM’S BULL PEN.

I mean, duh…right?

A video posted on Twitter shows one Dodgers fan left his seat and jumped into the Astros bullpen…but was immediately was grabbed by a security guard and Astros bullpen coach Craig Bjornson. More security swarmed the fan and he was handcuffed and taken out of the stadium.

According to USA Today, the fan was yelling at a security guard who was stationed in the Astros bullpen. When the guard called for the fan to be ejected from the game, the fan jumped in the bullpen to go after the guard.

“Security got there really quick, and it was like there were 30 of them,” Houston Astros reliever Luke Gregerson told USA TODAY Sports. “Oh, my God, other than that it was nothing. I think the guy was mad at the security guy or something. He wanted to fight him.”