96 Second News: Starbucks “Zombie Frappuccinos” Are Here; JJ Watt Says Where His Harvey Funds Are Going

**The Zombie Frappuccino Is Available Right Now at Starbucks!

Like the Unicorn Frappuccino earlier this year, it seems like the main appeal is how good it looks in Instagram photos . . . not the taste. The Zombie Frappuccino has a caramel apple flavor that’s getting mixed reviews already.

It’s a creme-based, caramel and tart apple-Frapp topped with pink whipped cream “brains” and a red mocha drizzle, completing the creepy effect. Like the unicorn Frappuccino, the drink packs 54 grams of sugar in a grande. That’s roughly the equivalent of 1 1/2 full-size Milky Way bars.

It went on sale yesterday, and it’ll be available through Halloween.

**JJ Watt raised over $37 MILLION for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, and now he’s finally detailing the plan for what he’s going to do with that money.

Excited to share an update on the Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts with you guys. I can’t thank everyone enough for your incredible support and I can’t wait to share more updates with you throughout this process to show you how your incredibly generous donations are helping to rebuild this great city and it’s surrounding areas. The end of the video got cut off but I want to wish the best of luck to the Stros in the World Series and thank you for giving us all a great reason to smile. #HoustonStrong A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

In all, JJ raised $37,068,042 from 209,315 donors. His campaign was shared more than 510,000 times on Facebook with his initial goal of just 200K.

He’s partnered with four non-profit organizations to accomplish these goals:

. . . SBP will help rebuild and restore damaged homes.

. . . Save the Children will work to rebuild childcare centers and after-school programs.

. . . Feeding America will help with food distribution to those in need.

. . . And AmeriCares will take the lead when it comes to physical and mental health services.

**If you still haven’t bought your Halloween candy, a new study says TODAY is the day to do it. Researchers looked at how much it costs the week before Halloween, and in the last two years, it’s been the cheapest FOUR DAYS before Halloween. Apparently some stores will jack up their prices this weekend, and there might be less of a selection. The worst day to buy candy is ONE day before Halloween. If you wait until the 30th, it could cost 42% more.

We’ll spend an average of $80 TOTAL on Halloween. $22 on candy . . . $27 on our costume . . . $21 on decorations . . . and about $10 on other stuff.

**And speaking of Halloween candy, if you’re gonna eat it, which is the “best” choice for you? Some nutritionists ranked Halloween candy from the best to worst for you. They based it on things like calories and sugar grams, whether there’s any protein or fiber to help keep you full, and how LONG they take to eat.

Here’s their list, starting with the best:

1. Gummy worms.

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

3. Blow Pops.

4. Snickers.

5. Twix.

6. Kit Kats.

7. Twizzlers Strawberry Twists.

8. Tootsie Roll Midgees.

9. Candy Corn.

**For the past few years, there’s been a trend where criminals occasionally go viral because of their “hot” mugshots, and here’s the latest one.

A 20-year-old female named Mirella Ponce was arrested on Monday in Fresno, California. She had a stolen gun in her car, so she was arrested on two felony weapons charges.

The Fresno Police Department put her mugshot up on Facebook and it quickly got THOUSANDS of likes and comments . . . including a bunch from dudes who fell in love with Mirella at first sight.

Here are some examples: Quote, “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart” . . . “armed, beautiful, and super dangerous, I love them crazy” . . . and “I [will] just go bail her out. Free this hot gangster chick.”

**A new study found the biggest FASHION TURN-OFFS for men and women across five different age groups, and here’s what women HATE the most on men:

Teenagers: New Balance shoes . . . Women in their 20s: Fedoras . . . Women in their 30s: “Music festival” clothing . . . Women in their 40s: Skinny ties . . . and Women in their 50s: Track pants or jogging pants.

And here’s what men HATE the most on women:

Teenagers: Turtlenecks . . . Men in their 20s: Henna tattoos . . . Men in their 30s: The dog filter on Snapchat, which I guess counts as fashion? . . . Men in their 40s: Leopard print . . . Men in their 50s: Too much makeup.

**New in Theaters:

1. “Jigsaw” (R)

The eighth “Saw” movie takes place 10 years after Jigsaw’s death.

Callum Keith Rennie from “Battlestar Galactica” is the lead detective. Tobin Bell returns as Jigsaw, and Laura Vandervoot from “Bitten” and “Smallville” is one of five victims he’s got trapped in a barn.

2. “Suburbicon” (R)

It’s a crime comedy written by the Coen Brothers and directed by George Clooney.

Matt Damon Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac star.

3. “Thank You for Your Service” (R)

Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, and Keisha Castle-Hughes are also in it.

It’s directed by Jason Hall, the guy who wrote the screenplay for “American Sniper”.

**A die-hard “Stranger Things” fan named Harry Moore is so adamant about watching it with his girlfriend, that he’s making her sign a written CONTRACT stating that she will not burn through Season Two without him.

He posted the contract online, and under “conditions” it says, quote, “No episode to be consumed without your partner. All spoilers to be avoided. In the event of a spoiler being discovered, it must not be shared with your partner. Neither partner may even be in the same room as any ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two episode unless with your partner . . . and Season One episodes are excluded from this agreement.”

Netflix caught wind of this, and Tweeted back, quote, “Solid contract, Harry.”

Harry says it hasn’t been signed due to the “deep phase of negotiations,” but he adds, quote, “Any breach of the contract will result in immediate disqualification from our relationship . . . and the changing of my Netflix password.”

I take stranger things v seriously pic.twitter.com/Jyo9v5DeyC — Harry Moore (@Harry_Moore_) October 26, 2017

**Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have made their relationship official, a source close to them has confirmed to Us Weekly.

“They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” the insider tells Us. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.” Jenner, 21, and Griffin, 28, first began hooking up in September.

Speaking of the Jenner crew…sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend (and rumored baby daddy) Travis Scott, were in Houston earlier this week. They were spotted grabbing lunch at MOD Pizza on Tuesday, October 24.

“Kylie checked out the stuff and then said she wanted a pepperoni pizza and headed back to the car,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Travis stayed inside for a little and joked around with the staff that was working there.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, “seemed to be in good spirits,” the onlooker tells Us, adding that Scott, 25, returned to the pizzeria a few minutes after leaving to retrieve Jenner’s phone, which she accidentally left inside.

They also stopped at a Jersey Mike’s submarine sandwich shop for a bite to eat during their trip, a second source tells Us.