Boyfriend Has Girlfriend Sign CONTRACT So She Won’t Watch ‘Stranger Things 2’ Without Him

A die-hard “Stranger Things” fan named Harry Moore is so adamant about watching it with his girlfriend, that he’s making her sign a written contract stating that she will not watch any of Season Two without him.

He posted the contract online and under “conditions” it says, quote, “No episode to be consumed without your partner. All spoilers to be avoided. In the event of a spoiler being discovered, it must not be shared with your partner…”

“Neither partner may even be in the same room as any ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two episode unless with your partner, and Season One episodes are excluded from this agreement.”

Netflix caught wind of this, and Tweeted back:

I take stranger things v seriously pic.twitter.com/Jyo9v5DeyC — Harry Moore (@Harry_Moore_) October 26, 2017

Harry says it hasn’t been signed due to the “deep phase of negotiations,” but he adds, quote, “Any breach of the contract will result in immediate disqualification from our relationship . . . and the changing of my Netflix password.”