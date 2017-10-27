Guy Gets $118 Ticket For Singing “Everybody Dance Now” While Driving

For those who grew up in the 90s, you might be glad to hear C+C Music Factory is back in the news. But you probably wouldn’t expect it for this reason! From CTV News:

Taoufik Moalla was driving in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada. And C+C’s massive hit from 1990, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, came on the radio. Taoufik started singing along. Loudly! Then he saw a siren behind him. Some cops pulled him over because they saw him screaming and apparently they thought maybe he was in danger. But even though he wasn’t, they still gave him a $118 ticket for screaming in his car. Taoufik says he’s not entirely sure that singing or screaming in your car is illegal, so he’s planning to contest the ticket once he gets a court date.

That charge is certainly a thing that makes you go hmmm. Get it?!?!