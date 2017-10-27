Her Sister-In-Law Is Charging For Their Astros Party

Is it wrong to charge for an Astros party?

Michelle called The Morning Mix with a problem. She’s not saying that her husband’s sister is cheap, but she’s cheap!

She got an E-vite yesterday from her sister-in-law (and her husband) are having the watch party at their house. When Michelle and her husband had everyone over for game six, they bought ribs, brisket, beer and chips. They spent a lot of money but thought it was worth it because it was family and it was fun!

But her sister-in-law’s invite asked to Pay Pal $25 for everyone coming to help cover expenses.

Michelle thought, “EXCUSE ME?!?!?” Michelle’s brother came to her house and drank over $50 worth of beer!

Her family isn’t hurting for money either.  They live in a huge house in Cinco Ranch. She’s just cheap. So, Michelle told her husband they aren’t paying to go to a family party especially after she and her four kids (and husband) definitely ate enough food at our house to cover the cost.

You don’t charge for family to come to a party right?!

