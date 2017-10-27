Houston Rapper Paul Wall Checks In With The Morning MIX

Not sure if you guys saw this last week, but when the Houston Astros found out they were headed to the World Series…Houston Rapper and Grillz Master Paul Wall offered up a set of grillz for the whole team!

Lance McCullers was the first team member to respond by saying:

A lot of the guys are hype for this tbh let’s do it! https://t.co/8X9YAasXT4 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 23, 2017

@LMcCullers43 I got u big Homie! 💯💯💯🤘🤘🤘 — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 24, 2017

Talked to @paulwallbaby today and we are heading to his store in the H to get fitted, it’s happening 100%. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/WuRv3UBvgk — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 24, 2017

