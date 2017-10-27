Kid Rock Announces New Album And Tour With Houston Show

Filed Under: Greatest Show on Earth Tour, Kid Rock, Sweet Southern Sugar

The well-known musician announced the release of his new album “Sweet Southern Sugar”. This is his first album since 2015 and will feature many genres including country and classic rock.

To celebrate Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock will be hitting the road on his Greatest Show On Earth Tour in 2018.

The tour will kick off in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on January 19th and will continue for 21 shows including a Houston date.

Kid Rock will be at the Toyota Center on Saturday, February 3rd

Click here to purchase tickets during the radio presale on Thursday November 2nd from 10 am until 10 pm and use the code: MIX

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday November 3rd just click here

Listen to Mix 96.5 for your chance to win your way into the show!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live