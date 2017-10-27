This Dog’s Love Affair With His Blankie Will Give You All The Feels!

Hank was brought to a vets off when he was just fives old. His owner was tired of taking care of him and his brothers and sisters and wanted them Euthenized . Instead, a loving vet tech found them all homes and Alix John Tolley adopted young Hank.

She brought him home and he immediately fell in love with a nice blanket a gift from Tolley’s future mother in law.

Tolley tried to keep Hank away from the blanket but Hank had fallen in love and would hide the blanket and Tolley tried to put it up so that Hank couldn’t get it but it was obvious that Hank loved the blanket more than the Tolleys.

The photo gallery of Hank carrying the blanket around the house are adorable!

Alix said that she would do anything for Hank and giving up the blanket was not a hard choice. She has had him since 2010. She says that the relationship he has with his blanket is the sweetest thing. He carries it around the house. Sucks on the blanket and essentially takes it everywhere him. Sweet! Adopted dogs are the best!