96 Second News: The Astros HUGE Late-Night Game 5 Win; Jersey Shore Star Gets Married

**In a monster of a World Series game 5 at Minute Maid Park last night, the last and winning run belonged to Alex Bregman. With the packed crowd still standing well past midnight, Bregman hit an RBI single with two outs off Kenley Jansen to win it – finally – after 5 hours, 17 minutes.

That’s the second longest World Series game in history.

The Houston Astros finally game 5 with a final score of 13-12 in the Bottom of the 10th inning. They are just the 5th team in history to overcome three deficits to win a World Series game, and the Astros are the first team ever to have five different players hit a home run in the same World Series game.

Game 6 will be tomorrow night in LA.

**Actor Kevin Spacey said Sunday he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy decades ago.

The two-time Oscar winner posted on Twitter that he doesn’t remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” he said.

Spacey, who is now 58, chose this Twitter post as a platform to speak publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday saying,

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

**Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese married her fiancé, Chris Buckner, in a romantic ceremony in New Egypt, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 28, Us Weekly can confirm.

Guests at the wedding included her former costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Paul DelVecchio (aka “DJ Pauly D”), Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Vinnie Guadagnino.

Congrats to the blast in a glass @DeenaNicoleMTV on her wedding ! pic.twitter.com/J77gNBo7XF — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) October 29, 2017

#justacoupleofbucks wedding… Roger rocking a nice black eye 😂😂😂 bubby head butted him good last night A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

**Starbucks is selling its special Zombie Frappuccino through tomorrow, but apparently it’s not that good, but it looks just as good in photos. So if you want to order a better Halloween drink that’s also photogenic, try this:

Apparently, there’s a secret menu drink that some Starbucks locations are making called the “It” Frappuccino.

Basically, it’s a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with strawberry puree swirled in, and possibly a vanilla bean SCONE blended in.

We say “possibly” on the scone being blended, since it’s technically against Starbucks’ corporate policy to add their food items to their drinks.

**And speaking of Starbucks…

“Men’s Health” magazine recently went around testing different surfaces in New York City to see how many GERMS they had on them.

And they found the door handle at Starbucks was seriously contaminated, even way more than the pole in a subway or the doors at places that seem like they’d be grosser, like a train station.

Now, that’s just one Starbucks, and there’s no guarantee any of those germs were ones that could make you really sick.

But it’s a good reminder that we live in a pretty filthy world, so don’t forget to wash your hands.

**The new “Saw” movie “Jigsaw” topped the pre-Halloween box office with a $16.3 million opening weekend. “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” hung in at #2 with $10 million. But the new Matt Damon movie “Suburbicon“, directed by George Clooney, was a total bust. It finished 9th with $2.8 million.

Here’s the Top 5

1. NEW: “Jigsaw”, $16.3 million.

2. “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”, $10 million. Up to $35.5 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Geostorm”, $5.7 million. Up to $23.6 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Happy Death Day”, $5.1 million. Up to $48.4 million in its 3rd week.

5. “Blade Runner 2049”, $4 million. Up to $81.4 million in its 4th week.

**Simon Cowell Was Hospitalized After a Fall at Home

Simon Cowell was put in a neck brace and rushed to the hospital Friday night after a bad fall at his London home.

A source says that Simon was going up a flight of stairs when he FAINTED and fell down them backwards. He later blamed the episode on low blood pressure. But it looks like he’s going to be okay.

He was only in the hospital for a few hours, and he gave the paparazzi a thumbs up when he got home.

**Charlie Heaton from “Stranger Things” was denied entry into the U.S. on Thursday when he was busted for cocaine at the Los Angeles International Airport.

He plays Will’s older brother Jonathan Byers, but he’s British in real life. He got pinched by a drug-sniffing dog at customs. Apparently he only had a small amount on him, and he wasn’t charged or arrested.

His detainment did, however, cause him to miss the second season premiere in Hollywood.