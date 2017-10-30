Adam Levine Wearing His Rodeo Buckle

Photo: Guy Aroch

You may not know this but when artists perform at the Rodeo they get a belt buckle. I spoke with Zac Brown from the Zac Brown band and he said he always knows when it’s a good night because they break out the belt buckles.

I have a friend who was telling me about a costume that Adam Levine had 10 year ago and in it, he’s wearing his Rodeo Belt Buckle. He must have really liked his Tyler from “Fight Club” costume because he reposted it again in 2010.

Here it is.

Look close, you can see the Adam Levine Buckle.

