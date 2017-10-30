Carson Riley Returns To Minute Maid For Game Three And It Will Give You All The Feels

Carson Riley is a name we all now know and when he and his family walked into Minute Maid Park for game two when the Astros were playing the Yankees. They knew an Astros win would be history at Minute Maid, but they had no idea that Carson’s name would be a part of that history.

If you haven’t been following the story the Riley’s were at the game after the tragic loss of  their son and Carson’s brother in an atv accident about a month earlier.

His catch the ball was fate playing itself out for the World to watch.

After hearing the story, Academy Sports and Outdoors wanted to do something special for the family so they set it up for Carlos and Carson to meet.

See that meeting here. 

According to the Chron, Carson needed no introduction, and Correa said, quote,

“He really helped me out big time on that homer,” Correa said. “The kid probably was going through tough times. To be able to bring a little joy and happiness means everything to me. That’s what we’re here for.”

 

