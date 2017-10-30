Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night I got a special surprise for my BF Gabe and his brother Alex who are big Kate Upton fans… special shout out to the boys that made the shirts, find them on INSTAGRAM @EYEFEARNOBEER and @HOPPYTHOMPSON

Saturday morning, we got to host the Cypress Creek Lakes ZOMBIE STOMP. It was super fun, but super cold!

Straight after the Zombie Stomp, we joined Jason Cage for his American Cancer Society even at Boyert Shooting Range in Katy where my BF gave us all shooting lessons. We shot pumpkins to raise funds!

Saturday night I helped celebrate one of my best friend, Kim’s birthday in costume! (while watching the ‘Stros play!)

And finally, relaxed on Sunday in my favorite Astros hat. WHAT. A. GAME.