Maroon 5 Announce Houston Date On 2018 World Tour

The GRAMMY Award winning multi-platinum band announced the dates of their upcoming tour in conjunction with the release of their new studio album. The highly anticipated album “Red Pill Blues” is set to release on Friday, November 3rd.

The first leg of the tour will kick off on May 30th, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome in Tocoma, WA and will continue for 32 dates throughout the U.S.

Maroon 5 is set to perform at the Houston Toyota Center on June 10th, 2018

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, November 4th at 10 am

All U.S and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will be able to redeem one physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues”

