Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Sarah Pepper
Filed Under: Best Brunch in Houston, Cajun Navy, Houston Half Marathon, Hurricane Harvey Heroes, Zombie Stomp

On Friday I honored to have been named a Hurricane Harvey Hero Nominee.  I had the pleasure of meeting the Cajun Navy. Absolutely Amazing!

cajunnavy Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday Morning we hosted the Zombie Stomp where the money raised benefited Cy Hope.

zombiestomp Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

After the Zombie Stomp we headed over to Boyert shooting to support Jason Cage and his run for Man in Pink for American Cancer Society. I forgot til I got there that my face was painted like the Flash.

gunrange Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

No rest for the weary. Up early and hosting the Houston Half Marathon and 10 k!

houstonhalf Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Ended the weekend with an amazing BRUNCH at Urban Eats! Those are honey biscuits!

brunch1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live