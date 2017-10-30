The Definitive List Of The Best Halloween Candies

FiveThirtyEight.com became a famous website for their breakdowns of election results. Now, they had a computer randomly match up 86 different candies with each other. It generated 269,000 matchups. Over 8,300 people voted and the clear winner was anything with peanut butter. Top 10 results:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. They won 84% of their matchups.

2. Reese’s Miniatures, the kind in gold foil that people hand out on Halloween. 82%

3. Twix, 82%

4. Kit Kats, 76.8%

5. Snickers, 76.7%

6. Reese’s Pieces, 73.4%

7. Milky Ways, 73.1%

8. Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces, 73%

9. Peanut Butter M&M’s, 72%

10. Butterfingers, 71%.

Starburst, 3 Musketeers, and regular M&M’s just missed the top ten.

Good & Plenty’s ranked last, surprising absolutely no one!

