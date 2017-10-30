The Door Handle At Starbucks Has More Germs Than A Subway Pole

Washing your hands is no longer just for after the bathroom! Men’s Health magazine recently went around testing different surfaces in New York City to see how many germs they had on them. According to Delish:

And they found the door handle at Starbucks was seriously contaminated even way more than the pole in a subway or the doors at places that seem like they’d be grosser, like a train station. Now, that’s just one Starbucks and there’s no guarantee any of those germs were ones that could make you really sick. But, again, it’s a good reminder that we live in a filthy world and soap and hand sanitizer exist for a reason!

Since it’s been so cold in Houston, maybe just wear gloves all the time?