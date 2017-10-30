The Story Behind The Astros Fan Who Stole A Dodgers Homerun Ball Out Of Woman’s Hand

In a MONSTER of a World Series game 5 at Minute Maid Park last night, the last and winning Houston Astros run belonged to Alex Bregman. With the packed crowd still standing well past midnight, Bregman hit an RBI single with two outs off Kenley Jansen to win it – finally – after 5 hours, 17 minutes.

That’s the second longest World Series game in history. Game 6 will be tomorrow night in LA.

The one thing SO MANY people are still talking about today is how one guy STOLE a Dodgers homerun ball from a lady sitting next to him and threw it back on to the field. It was a SAVAGE move!!

Turns out, Sarah Head and Kirk Head are in-laws, and when Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that cut the Astros lead to 12-11, Sarah wound up with the ball. That’s when Kirk reached around his brother, snatched the ball out of Sarah’s hands, and threw it back on the field.

Now look, we all know it’s a long-standing tradition that all home runs from the visiting team get thrown back, right?

Sarah knew all about that tradition and was totally cool with it but said, “I just would have liked to have been able to throw it back myself,” Sarah said.