There’s a really good chance you’re wearing a Halloween costume today. At least according to a new survey at Mic, where 45% of people say they were allowed to dress up at work today, and only 35% say they definitely weren’t allowed to.

And the people who are dressed up are happy about it! 73% of them say they feel motivated to make their company successful. On the other hand, 58% who aren’t allowed to wear costumes today don’t feel very good about their company.