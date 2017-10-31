A Guy Calls 911 When He Finds A Stranger Dressed As A Clown Sleeping In His House

USA, police car with lights on

I have done police ride-a-longs on both Halloween and Valentine’s day and both were very eye-opening!

It all happened in Marlboro, Vermont around 3:30 in the morning when residents of a home heard some noises in their spare bedroom. This close to Halloween you would think, maybe a ghost?

NOPE, they went in to check it out and it was a clown! Asleep in their guest bed!

The man called 911 and the cops arrested 43-year-old Sean Barber. That white on his face in his mugshot below might not necessarily be makeup since he was caught with Cocaine on him!

clown jct A Guy Calls 911 When He Finds A Stranger Dressed As A Clown Sleeping In His House

