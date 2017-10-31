Haunted Spots To Visit In Galveston

The Chron put together an amazing list of the most haunted spots in Galveston. You can read their comprehensive list here.

Ashton Villa

It survived the Hurricane in 1900 and people have claimed to see ghosts there.

Michel B. Menard House

This is Galevston’s oldest residential home from 1838! The guy who owned it in the early 1900’s had seance’s in it!

Hotel Galvez

I have always heard the Hotel Galvez was haunted and have stayed there many times but never knew the story behind it. According to the Houston Chronicle, because I have heard many variations of this story but I am going with the Chron, there was a woman named Audra who came to the hotel all the time to look out for her fiance who worked at sea.

Then, quote, ” a storm hit the Gulf Coast, the mariner was lost at sea. Audra continued to visit the turret with the hopes that he’d return.”

She was so grief-stricken that she killed herself and that’s who’s said to be at the hotel.

She stays in room 501.