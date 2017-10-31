LFO’s Devin Lima Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer, a week after doctors removed a tumor from his adrenal gland.

His bandmate, Brad Fischetti, broke the news to fans in a YouTube post earlier this week, where he discusses how Lima is doing and his next plan of action. “Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well. But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way. He’s had a tough recovery. He had a few really difficult days in the hospital, but thankfully, he’s home now, resting and healing.”

Lima will undergo chemotherapy, radiation and have to take long-term medication as doctors are concerned “there might be cancer cells present in his body.”

As for where the band stands, Fischetti said Lima is determined to get better quickly and that returning to the stage is a “motivating factor” for him.

Known for their 1999 hit “Summer Girls,” LFO recently returned with a new single, “Perfect 10.” Fischetti said that the song was inspired by and written for their fans, and that he and Lima were doing their best to carry on the legacy of their late bandmate Rich Cronin, who died from leukemia in 2010.

Prayers for a speedy recovery Devin.

