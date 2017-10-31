Six Halloween Costumes And What They Say About Your Personality

What does your choice of Halloween costume say about you? According to National Today, here are seven costumes and what people think they say about you:

1. A superhero. 42% of people think it means you’re athletic.

2. A pop culture-inspired costume. 44% of people said you’re probably a really good time.

3. 23% of people said a scary costume like a zombie or a mummy is also a sign you’re a partier.

4. A historical figure. 24% of people said it means you’re a bookworm.

5. If you made your costume yourself, 20% of people think it means you’re the “therapist type” who listens to their friends’ problems and gives out advice.

6. If you’re wearing a political costume, 61% of people say it’s a sign that you’re a big sports fan.

7. If you’re dressing as a cop, firefighter, doctor, or nurse, 19% of people think you’re probably the serious one in your group of friends.