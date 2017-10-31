Ten Most Common Phobias Include Heights, Spiders, Public Speaking

SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images

Scary clowns are all the rage for Halloween costumes this year, but a new survey at Ranker asked more than 9,000 people to name their biggest fears and fear of clowns didn’t even make the top 10. What did? These:

1. Arachnophobia, fear of spiders.

2. Acrophobia, fear of heights.

3. Claustrophobia, fear of small spaces.

4. Thalassophobia, fear of deep water.

5. Necrophobia, fear of death.

6. Glossophobia, fear of public speaking.

7. Ophidiophobia, fear of snakes.

8. Tryanophobia, fear of needles.

9. Entomophobia, fear of insects.

10. Galeophobia, fear of sharks.

