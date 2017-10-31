The Best Wine To Pair With Six Halloween Candies

It’s a question that our own Lauren Kelly wants to know the answer to: what type of wine goes best with Halloween candy? According to Coastal Living, here are six candies and the best wine to pair with each:

1. Butterfinger. Try it with a buttery chardonnay. The flavors go best with a white wine. Ideally one that’s medium-bodied.

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Try a Lambrusco. It’s a sweet wine that goes well with peanut butter for the same reason jelly does.

3. Kit Kats, or anything that’s mostly about the chocolate. Go with a Pinot Noir or a Syrah. Definitely something red.

4. Candy corn. Pop a bottle of champagne or Prosecco. Apparently the waxiness of the candy corn goes well with bubbles.

5. Snickers. Go with a deep, rich Syrah. It goes well with chocolate and nuts.

6. Starburst, Nerds, or anything else that’s straight sugar. Pair it with a dry Riesling, or a dry rosé. You’re already getting enough sugar, so you don’t want anything too sweet.

