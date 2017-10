Everyone wants to keep their kids safe on Halloween and this FREE website allows you to put in your home address and it will locate registered offenders in your area. It gives you their photo, their address and this way YOU and your CHILDREN can avoid these home.

Click here to find offenders in your area.

You type in your address and then you can scroll in and out. The blue house is yours and then the dots around are the offenders. Then it gives you their photo and their address.