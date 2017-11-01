96 Second News: Wendy Williams FAINTED On Live TV; J.Lo And ARod Cover Vanity Fair

**Wendy Williams fainted during a live broadcast of her show yesterday, but she came back after a commercial break and finished the show. She was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween, and said she passed out because she got overheated.

It was towards the end of the show, when she started introducing a costume contest.

The show went to a commercial break, but when it was over, she was back to finish the show. She said, quote, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But, you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

**Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gush about each other in the new issue of “Vanity Fair” and there are some smoking hot photos of the two of them in the issue. They also talk about their first date, which was dinner at the Hotel Bel Air.

A-Rod was apparently pretty nervous. In fact, he wasn’t even sure if it was an official date. Quote, “Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation.”

Eventually, she told him she was single. That’s when he made his move, although he was too scared to do it face to face. He says, quote, “I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.” The text said, quote, “You look sexy AF.”

And right after that, the fire alarm in the restaurant went off, and they had to evacuate.

**The Houston Astros didn’t clinch the World Series in Game 6 last night, losing to the Dodgers with a final score of 3-1.

Game 7, our final chance to win…happens at 7:20p tonight live from Los Angeles. Lance McCullers will be pitching.

**Samuel Adams just announced they’re making a special craft beer called Utopias. It’s 56 PROOF, which makes it just as potent as a lot of hard alcohol. And a bottle of it will cost you $199.

Because of that high alcohol content, it’s ILLEGAL in 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

It should go on sale in the other 38 states next month, but it’s going to be pretty tough to find . . . they only made 13,000 total bottles, so you may have to call around to find places that are carrying it. Read more about it HERE.

**It’s the first day of November, but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a good deal this month. Here are five things that always go on sale in November.

1. Halloween costumes and decorations. The holiday is over, so if you have the space to store stuff until next year, you can score some great savings.

2. Cars. If you’re open to buying last year’s model, now is the best time to start shopping. models were introduced a few months ago, so there’s increasing pressure on dealerships to make room by the end of the year.

3. Groceries. Grocery stores want you to do your Thanksgiving shopping with them. So they mark down staples like flour and sugar . . . or even offer free turkeys . . . to get you in the door.

4. Kitchen appliances and cookware. Same as with grocery stores, department stores and places like Bed, Bath & Beyond want to get you in for Thanksgiving shopping, hoping you might also do some Christmas shopping while you’re there.

5. TVs. Televisions are always a big deal on Black Friday. But you can get good deals all month long as retailers try to clear the way for new models.

**Forbes.com does an annual list of ‘The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities‘ to celebrate Halloween . . . and once again this year, Michael Jackson is #1. He’s topped the list in seven of the nine years since his death in 2009. Here’s this year’s Top 10 . . . along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1. Michael Jackson, $75 million. Dead since 2009.

2. Arnold Palmer, $40 million. Dead since September of last year.

3. “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, $38 million. Dead since 2000.

4. Elvis Presley, $35 million. Dead since 1977

5. Bob Marley, $23 million. Dead since 1981.

6. Tom Petty, $20 million. Passed away four weeks ago. Obviously, he made almost all of this money while he was still alive.

7. Prince, $18 million. Dead since April of last year.

8. Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $16 million. Dead since 1991.

9. John Lennon, $12 million. Dead since 1980.

10. Albert Einstein, $10 million. Dead since 1955.

**Jimmy Kimmel is out sick this week, and he’s having celebrity guest hosts fill in for him each night.

Tonight, Channing Tatum is hosting, and the guests will be Ellen DeGeneres and Pink.

**Adele was reportedly offered $1.3 million to sing for an Arab billionaire in the Middle East. But apparently she just wasn’t interested. She actually gave the guy a pretty awesome excuse.

A source says, quote, “Her agent said: ‘Nah, she’s not doing it. She’s busy gardening this week.’ Adele is often weeding these days.”

Naturally, a lot of people would have trouble turning down that kind of money, but Adele has made $69.4 million over the past year from touring and sales . . . and she has a $174.5 million fortune, which makes her the richest celebrity under 30 in the U.K.

**Farrah Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom OG” on Monday, October 30, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The news came just hours after she performed in a Halloween-themed pornographic webcam show.

The reality star, 26, wrote on Facebook on Monday night that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, “fired me today” and “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !”