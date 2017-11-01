Harry Styles Slips on Tossed Kiwi During the song ‘Kiwi’

By Jon Wiederhorn

In an act of audience participation, fans in England have been tossing kiwis onstage at Harry Styles shows when the former One Directioner he performs the song “Kiwi.” On Monday (Oct. 30), Styles slipped on one of the round green fruits during a concert at the Hammersmith Apollo and nearly fell.

Related: Harry Styles Reveals that He Named One Direction

“Quick thing,” he said after recovering his balance and composure. “As some of you may have seen, I may have slipped over on… There was an actual kiwi onstage and that was the culprit. There was a green — green, seedy mush on the floor. Oh, there’s another one. This could end up being a problem.”

Styles then restarted the song “Kiwi” without incident. The singer booked two dates at the venue as part of his UK tour for his eponymous debut solo album.

Check out the fan-shot photo and videos below:

@GaryAndAlmeda @hearteyeslarryy Someone got a pic of his face the moment it happened and here's a clip of him clean… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

נυѕт ℓιкє вяєαηηα🌙 (@Brelynn7493) October 31, 2017

only harry would slip on a literal kiwi during kiwi 🥝🥝🥝 #HarryStylesLiveOnTour (I can’t believe i took this video) https://t.co/RCQUtCZ0hf —

lucy 👻 //seeing n&h (@hearteyeslarryy) October 30, 2017