Jose Altuve Adorably Celebrates His Daughter’s First Birthday

Jose Altuve wouldn’t dare miss his little girl’s 1st birthday, even through a crazy World Series!

According to ABC 13, “The Houston Astros second baseman’s daughter Melanie Andrea was lucky to have dad at home to celebrate her 1st birthday this weekend. Jose and wife Nina took a little time for cake, presents and even some singing to celebrate the precious girl’s big day. The adorable tot was all smiles with her parents as they blew out the candles on a cake featuring the Astros rainbow.”

How cute are these photos?? Happy birthday little princess, let’s hope daddy gives you (and all of Houston) the gift of a World Series Championship! 😉