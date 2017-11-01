Jose Altuve Adorably Celebrates His Daughter’s First Birthday

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: "celebrate", Cake, candles, Daughter, first birthday, Houston Astros, Instagram, Jose Altuve, video, World Series
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jose Altuve wouldn’t dare miss his little girl’s 1st birthday, even through a crazy World Series!

According to ABC 13, “The Houston Astros second baseman’s daughter Melanie Andrea was lucky to have dad at home to celebrate her 1st birthday this weekend. Jose and wife Nina took a little time for cake, presents and even some singing to celebrate the precious girl’s big day. The adorable tot was all smiles with her parents as they blew out the candles on a cake featuring the Astros rainbow.”

How cute are these photos?? Happy birthday little princess, let’s hope daddy gives you (and all of Houston) the gift of a World Series Championship! 😉

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live