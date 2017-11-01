Judge Sentences Man To Write 144 Nice Things About His Ex-Girlfriend

Apparently the justice system is like our teacher that made us stay after class to write on the blackboard. From Hawaii News Now:

A 30-year-old guy named Daren Young from Maui, Hawaii and his girlfriend broke up earlier this year, and she wound up getting a protection order against him in February. But he violated it one night in May by texting her 144 times with nasty messages. In court on Friday, the judge came up with an unexpected punishment for him: she sentenced him to have to write 144 nice things to his ex-girlfriend, one for every nasty thing he said. Plus he has to pay a few fines and do some community service.

144 nice things about your ex? How many nice things could you think up??