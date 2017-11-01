Judge Sentences Man To Write 144 Nice Things About His Ex-Girlfriend

Filed Under: beatcha, guy sentenced to write 144 nice things about this exgirlfriend, judge tells guy to write nice things about his ex-girlfriend, The Morning MIX
MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/GettyImages

Apparently the justice system is like our teacher that made us stay after class to write on the blackboard. From Hawaii News Now:

A 30-year-old guy named Daren Young from Maui, Hawaii and his girlfriend broke up earlier this year, and she wound up getting a protection order against him in February. But he violated it one night in May by texting her 144 times with nasty messages. In court on Friday, the judge came up with an unexpected punishment for him: she sentenced him to have to write 144 nice things to his ex-girlfriend, one for every nasty thing he said. Plus he has to pay a few fines and do some community service.

144 nice things about your ex? How many nice things could you think up??

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live