Light Poles Now Have Airbags On Them Because People Keep Running Into Them

In Austria they refer to people who don’t look up from their phones as “Smombies” and that is short for “smart phone zombie”.

It’s such a problem that it was deemed that 1 out of 5 people are at risk of injury because they are distracted by their phones. So the City council is bringing awareness to this by putting airbags on lampposts. It seems to be working when the news talked to people they said seeing them did remind them how much they have their head down and are on their phone and they placed their phone in their pocket.

According to the story, quote, “the situation is so severe that it is now pedestrians who are involved in more accidents than anyone else on the city streets, including cyclists, moped drivers, and car drivers.”‘

It isn’t just Austria, in Germany, they are putting stop lights on the STREETS!

