Paying The Biggest Bill At The Restaurant

I was stuck with the bill on Saturday night. It’s actually the waitress’s fault. Here’s what happened:

A group of four went to dinner at a pretty fancy place. After our meal was over, the waitress asked, “do you want these on separate checks or together?” Because she included the option of “together” I had to say YES to that even though the other couple spent easily $75 more on their dinner than my wife and I did. How much of a difference does there have to be in the bill to say “nope, definitely separate?” I wasn’t sure. So I had to think fast. And I blew it. So I spent WAY more than I wanted!

What’s the biggest bill you’ve been stuck with?