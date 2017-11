Two months until we get to the end of the year! Feel like you need a break from work?¬†According to a new survey at The Ladders, half of us feel burned out at our jobs right now. And that’s true across every age bracket.¬†So what’s making things so rough? Here are the top five answers:

1. Unclear goals. 42% of people say it’s the top cause of stress at their job. 2. The commute, 16%. 3. A bad boss, 16%. 4. Bad coworkers, 14%. 5. Long hours, 12%.