Shortly after the Houston Astros won their first ever World Series, shortstop Carlos Correra took to live TV to propose to his girlfriend.

After an interview on FOX with Ken Rosenthal, Correa pulled a ring box out of his back pocket and got down on one knee and proposed.

Win World Series ✔︎

Propose on national TV ✔︎

SHE SAID YES ✔︎#Legendary pic.twitter.com/6YIBYKvD6P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 2, 2017

She, of course, said yes to the young superstar. What a way to celebrate for Carlos Correa and his future wife Danielle Ruiz.

Here is the ring.