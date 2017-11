Haleigh Connor went as commitment for Halloween

happy halloween to everyone except my exes!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v4xjhUO96l — Haleigh Conner (@halesconn) October 28, 2017

Not only that, she tagged all of her EX’s in the Instagram PHOTO!

Obviously it’s the internet so everyone has an opinion. Some commented it’s ridiculous how many ex’s she has. Other’s thought it was a savage move towards her exs.

She said in a story with Buzzfeed that some of her ex’s have contacted her and thought it was funny!

I think it’s brilliant!