96 Second News: The Houston Astros Are WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! Find Out Parade Details

Houston has never been stronger!

We got our very own Hollywood ending last night as the Houston Astros beat the LA Dodgers 5-1 in game 7 of the 2017 World Series!

That was the team’s first World Series championship in 56 years, and we couldn’t be MORE EXCITED!

George Springer was announced as this year’s MVP, as he is the first player to homer in four consecutive games in the same World Series.

The excitement didn’t end there though…there was a marriage proposal seen ‘round the world!

Minutes after their World Series win, Carlos Correa got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez, to marry him. In fact, Correa said he wanted propose sooner, but he was patiently waiting, hoping he could do it on a national stage. Well there you go, sir.

Correa said, “I was like OK, so we have a championship caliber team, so let me wait it out to see if we can be champions and do it at the big stage. So, we were able to win the game, which was the first part of my day to accomplish, and then I was able to do it.”

During a national interview with Fox’s Ken Rosenthal, Correa got down on one knee beside Rodriguez and said, “Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?”

She immediately clasped her hands over her mouth and gasped, “Oh my God” repeatedly. Obviously, she said yes.

CONGRATS!

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander might be getting ANOTHER ring in a few more weeks…

“Us Weekly” says Justin and his fiancée Kate Upston are getting married in Tuscany, Italy in mid-November.

Justin and Kate dated for about three years before getting engaged last spring. Who’s wedding would you rather go to…Correa or Verlander’s?

**Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city of Houston will honor the Astros with a parade on Friday in celebration of the team’s first MLB Championship victory.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with city workers set to shut down the parade route beginning at 1 p.m.

The celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street.

**Mattress Mack‘s gotta pay up!

Since the summer, Gallery Furniture has run a promotion where if the Houston Astros win it all, you get it all. In order to qualify, customers had to spend at least $3,000 on a mattress.

Now, those who took Mattress Mack up on the wager are getting those rewards after the Houston Astros won the World Series.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said he’ll give back more than $10 million in purchases made by customers to his store.

**Thousands of Astros fans decided to forgo their beds and wild parties across Houston for a chance to score some pretty hot World Series championship swag.

The coveted t-shirts, which no one saw until Houston won game 7, were running for $32 at sporting goods stores, which stayed open late for the crowds.

Check the store time before heading out, but most sporting goods stores are currently open selling the gear.

**It’s official: Beyonce will play Simba’s girlfriend Nala in Disney’s CGI remake of “The Lion King“. Yesterday, she posted a picture of the cast on Facebook.

Donald Glover is playing Simba . . . while James Earl Jones is back as Simba’s dad Mufasa. Alfre Woodard will play Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mother.

The movie is due in theaters in the summer of 2019.