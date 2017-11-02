Enjoy Your Astros Freebies

ABC 13 put an awesome list together of all the Freebies you are getting since the Astros won!

Here some of them. Click here for the full list. 

Rita’s of Houston: Astros fans receive a free upgrade to a waffle bowl or cone.

MDC Professional Services: Free notaries for all customers in November.


Gallery Furniture: Owner Jim “Matress Mack” Mcingvale will refund purchases of $3,000 or more after the World Series win.

Shake Shack: Offering the first 50 customers at the Houston Galleria restaurant a free chili cheese dog on Thursday.

