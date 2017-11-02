High School Notes: Sarah Learns To Drive

Sarah,
Hey I know you’re really nervous about your driver’s test since you hit that curb in class on Friday but I think you’re going to be ok. It happens to everyone and I hear they fixed the tire for class today. So don’t worry about it. What time are you going today? Is your mom taking you? Page me after.
Holly,
I was so embarrassed, I cried. I hope no one knows about it. Coach said that it won’t take away my waiver for the driver’s test so I just have to take the written test. I just can’t remember how far you have to park away from train tracks or that stop sign question. I hear if you miss two you fail! I don’t wanna fail! I wanna be able to drive on Spring Break! I have my notecards I need to study.
Sarah,
You’re going to be fine! I promise. You did a great job Saturday night and the good news is you didn’t hit any curbs then and my parents still have no idea we snuck the tracker out for a test drive. I need to put gas in the tank though just in case my dad looks. Also, I wanna get new pager cases after your test. Will your mom let you stay out tonight?
Holly,
I think she’ll let me stay out as long as I pass. I’ll page you with the number 1 if I pass and the number 2 if I don’t and 82. I’m gonna have to go with my mom because she said she wants to get a picture of me before and after the test. She takes that camera everywhere!
Holly,
My mom paged me during lunch and I called her and she said if you want you can come to my driver’s test with me. Do you wanna go? Also Mr Adams saw me with my pager and he took it from me and said I can get it back for a quarter at the end of the day. That’s the dumbest rule ever! I told him it was my mom but he doesn’t care. Such a jerk. I’ll see you in health.
Sarah,
That is so stupid! He took my pager last week. Yeah I’ll go with you.
Sarah,
(Editor’s Note: to the tune of Vanilla Ice “Ice Ice Baby”)
I AM SO PROUD OF YOU PASSING YOUR TEST.
I WROTE YOU A SONG
STOP, GET YOUR LICENSE AND LISTEN
SARAH’S BACK AND SHE’S GONNA BE SPINNING
IN HER NISSAN
SENTRA