Houston Astros World Series Parade Route & Info

The Houston Astros won their first ever World Series on Wednesday Night. Friday the team will be in Houston to celebrate their Championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers and there will be a parade around downtown starting at 2pm and ending with a celebration at City Hall.

PARADE ROUTE:

The Parade will start at Lamar Steet. and Smith Street and head north to Walker Street where they will head east on Walker street. The Parade will then turn south onto Milam St. and take that to Pease St. The Champions will continue on pease street for two blocks until they get back to Smith Street where they head north again to City Hall. Parade route closures will begin at 1pm according to KPRC.

[Click Here For interactive Map]

PARADE TIME:

The Parade will start at 2pm in downtown and is expected to last about an hour through the celebration.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION:

Many of the parking garages and areas in the area are still damaged and unusable since Hurricane Harvey and the city has urged spectators to use the Metro Rail to get to the area. Get train times and map.

WEATHER:

The forecast is 87 degrees high on Friday with a 20% chance of rain.