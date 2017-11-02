The Mix 96.5 Reaction To The Astros Winning The World Series

in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Astros won! And let the record show that Mix 96.5 was willing to put it all on the line for Game 7, including Sarah Pepper!

The game began and George Springer was leading the charge. No wonder he won the MVP!

For the first time in their history, the Astros won the whole thing…

Sarah wasn’t the only one of us to put it on the line. Everywhere Geoff has moved, the local team wins the championship. The streak continues!

A lot of people made the World Series about more than baseball. Texas vs California. And more importantly, Whataburger vs In-N-Out!

Sarah has had a long relationship with Astros pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr. We all congratulate Lance for the win!!

Who would be the most interested in a postgame marriage proposal? Lauren Kelly, of course!

Sarah had a great idea that should have gotten more attention by city leaders…

After Harvey, we deserved this good in our lives:

