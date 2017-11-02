The Mix 96.5 Reaction To The Astros Winning The World Series

The Astros won! And let the record show that Mix 96.5 was willing to put it all on the line for Game 7, including Sarah Pepper!

So you hear it too, @realsarahpepper said if the @astros win the #WorldSeries tonight, she’s comin to work in a formal gown!! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/Tfy887V44O — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) November 1, 2017

The game began and George Springer was leading the charge. No wonder he won the MVP!

For the first time in their history, the Astros won the whole thing…

Sarah wasn’t the only one of us to put it on the line. Everywhere Geoff has moved, the local team wins the championship. The streak continues!

2010 SF Giants ✅

2014 SA Spurs ✅

2017 Houston #Astros ✅ Curses got me all like: pic.twitter.com/ZkiuWSYQGg — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) November 2, 2017

A lot of people made the World Series about more than baseball. Texas vs California. And more importantly, Whataburger vs In-N-Out!

If you're scoring at home, @Whataburger defeats In-N-Out, 4 games to 3. #EarnHistory — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) November 2, 2017

Sarah has had a long relationship with Astros pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr. We all congratulate Lance for the win!!

Who would be the most interested in a postgame marriage proposal? Lauren Kelly, of course!

.@TeamCJCorrea with a live marriage proposal!!! Ahhhhh!!! — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) November 2, 2017

Sarah had a great idea that should have gotten more attention by city leaders…

I feel like tomorrow should be a city wide day off to celebrate 🙂 @astros — Sarah Pepper (@realsarahpepper) November 2, 2017

After Harvey, we deserved this good in our lives: