Timeline: How The Astros Made AND WON The World Series

The Astros have been around since 1962. They’ve only been to the World Series one other time. That was in 2005 when they were still in the National League. They were swept in four games by the Chicago White Sox.

2011-2013

The Astros were bad. REALLY bad! But there was light at the end of the tunnel!

2014

Sports Illustrated puts George Springer on the cover with the title “Your 2017 World Champion Houston Astros.” Because they were INTENTIONALLY stinking for so many years so they could get good. There was a three-year stretch from to 2011 to 2013 in which the Astros lost 106, 107 and 111 games.

2015

Surprised a lot of people by making the playoffs. Beat the Yankees in the Wild Card, then lost the next round to the eventual world champion Kansas City Royals

2016

Whoops. Back to normal. Had bad season. Dallas Keuchel injured. It sucked.

2017 – February

Everyone is picking them to win their division and go the playoffs.

2017 – May

Astros are the best team in baseball and MIGHT even break the all-time record for wins in a season, including and 11 game winning streak in late May early June!

2017 – July

Three Astros make the American League’s starting lineup. Second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder George Springer make the starting 9. Our boy Lance McCullers, Dallas Keuchel and Chris Devenski also make the team.

2017 – August

Whoops. Team does some losing. They are still going to make the playoffs, but they aren’t looking like the best team in the league. Meanwhile, Cleveland Indians are the hottest team in baseball and THEY end up passing the Astros for the best record.

2017 – late August

The Astros decided NOT to make a big trade to help the team AND Hurricane Harvey hits. This STINKS! What are we gonna do? They go get Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers. Verlander has not lost a SINGLE game since arriving in Houston! Good trade!!!

2017 – September into October

Despite that losing in August, the Astros end up with 101 wins! That’s a lot!!! And they did it with a 21-8 record in September which actually makes THEM the hottest team in the league heading into the playoffs.

2017 – October

In four games, the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series. Justin Verlander showed why the Astros got him, as he was dominating in Game 1 to set the tone.

Then, the Stros beat the New York Yankees in 7 games in the American League Championship Series. The Yankees always get way too much attention, so let’s move on to the World Series!

November 1, 2017

The Astros win their FIRST World Series! They defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games, winning Game 7, of 5-1. The Astros scored all five runs off Dodgers starter Yu Darvish (who they might have gotten via trade instead of Justin Verlander) in the first two innings. The Dodgers stranded 10 runners on base, showing how great Houston’s pitchers were.

The only home run in Game Seven was a two-run shot by slugger George Springer. Remember how Springer was the player on that SI cover? George hit FIVE home runs in the World Series, which tied the record. Not surprisingly, he was named the MVP of the series.

George wasn’t the only person in the Astros family to get some bling. Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend after the game. She said ‘yes,’ naturally.

They’re only the fourth team to lose 100 games, and then win the World Series within 5 years.