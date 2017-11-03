96 Second News: Watch Jose Altuve Visit Jimmy Fallon; Oprah Releases Her Infamous Favorite Things

“I never wanna hear you sayyyyyy, JOSEEEEE ALTUVEEEEEE” Hahaha love it!

**Everyone’s excited for the return of our WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS, THE HOUSTON ASTROS, and the city will honor them with a parade this afternoon in downtown.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with city workers set to shut down the parade route beginning at 1 p.m.

THIS IS THE PARADE ROUTE:

The celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street.

GET THERE EARLY.

**Oprah released her annual holiday list of her “Favorite Things” . . . and if you bought all 102 items on it, you’d be shelling out $13,400.

On the high end of the list is a $2,000, 55-inch Samsung TV, and a $1,200 2-gear bike from Martone Cycling.

The least expensive items on the list are earbud cases for as little as $10, reading sunglasses for $22, and Crema da Mano Luxe hand cream for $20.

Oprah’s also using this year’s list to pimp her new book “The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations”. That’ll cost you $28.

Or how about your own pizza oven, for $150.

One of the more interesting gifts this year is an OLIVE TREE, for a mere $53. Oprah says, quote, “Yes, I have olive trees in my bedroom . . . A tree is a forever gift. It’s sunshine and earth and water, and it just grows better with time.”

See Oprah’s full list HERE.

**Netflix hasn’t released any OFFICIAL streaming numbers for “Stranger Things“, but Nielsen claims Episode One of Season Two was watched 15.8 million times over the weekend, and that 361,000 people binged through the entire season in just 24 hours.

A 19-year-old woman named Samantha Pellerin from Sacramento, California recently had a bad breakup with a boyfriend.

And on Monday, she figured out he was still using HER Netflix account. She went on the app and saw someone was binge watching the new season of “Stranger Things”.

So she got the ultimate revenge . . . she waited until he was halfway through the season, and THEN she changed the password to boot him off.

Oooooh, BURN. lol

**Disney‘s research department has been working on a new type of fireworks . . . ones that blind people can FEEL.

A big part of the Disney World and Disneyland experience is their fireworks show . . . which is obviously not the same if you’re blind.

To experience “feeling fireworks,” a person puts their hands on a large, special screen. Then different nozzles shoot out water in the pattern of the fireworks, and also make noises that recreate the sounds of those fireworks.

Right now, it’s just in its demo phase, but apparently it’s coming along well. There’s no word on when Disney could make it available at the parks.

Read more HERE.

**Taco Bell may start selling FRENCH FRIES soon, and we know that because the lead singer from Blink-182 tweeted earlier this week that he was upset they don’t serve fries . . . and they tweeted back, quote, “That just might change soon.”

Earlier this week, lead singer of Blink 182, Mark Hoppus, tweeted, quote, “Taco Bell is better than Del Taco, but Del Taco has French fries, so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food.”

And Taco Bell apparently couldn’t handle getting bad press so they tweeted back, quote, “That just might change soon, Mark.”

More info HERE.

**President Trump’s Twitter account went down for 11 minutes yesterday, and at first it looked like he’d either abandoned it, or been kicked off.

But that wasn’t the case. Twitter said, quote, “Earlier today [Trump’s] account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.

“The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Later on, they blamed it on a customer service employee, who did it on their last day on the job.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

**It’s official: Beyonce will play Simba’s girlfriend Nala in Disney’s CGI remake of “The Lion King”. Yesterday, she posted a picture of the cast on Facebook.

Donald Glover is playing Simba . . . while James Earl Jones is back as Simba’s dad Mufasa. Alfre Woodard will play Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mother.

And Chiwetel Ejiofor is Mufasa’s evil brother Scar. Jon Oliver is Zazu, the bird who advises both Mufasa and Simba. Billy Eichner is Timon the meerkat, and Seth Rogen will do the voice of his warthog buddy Pumba.

And John Kani is the monkey wise man Rafiki, who was originally played by the recently-departed Robert Guillaume.

The movie is due in theaters in the summer of 2019.

**New Movies in Theaters:

1. “Thor: Ragnarok” (PG-13)

Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba star, and of course, Stan Lee gets his cameo as well.

2. “A Bad Moms Christmas” (R)

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn’s plans for a relaxed holiday are canceled when their own moms visit unexpectedly. Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon are their moms, and Justin Hartley from “This Is Us” plays a Santa male dancer.

3. “LBJ” (R) Trailer (Limited)

Woody Harrelson plays President Lyndon Johnson in a movie about his career and the days following the JFK assassination as he commits to making Kennedy’s vision a reality by pushing through the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s directed by Rob Reiner.

4. “Last Flag Flying” (R) (Limited)