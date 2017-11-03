DeShaun Watson Tore His ACL And Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his right ACL in practice yesterday. And in the worst news possible for our team…the injury ends Watson’s rookie season after just six fantastic starts.

Altogether Houston, “Nooooooo!!!

An MRI on the knee confirmed the full extent of the injury, which he suffered on a non-contact play. Watson, who tore his left ACL during his freshman year at Clemson, is facing an 8-9 month rehabilitation and should be back in time for the start of the 2018 season.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien did not talk about any issues regarding Watson’s knee during his Thursday news conference. The team only listed Watson as limited after the practice session.

 

