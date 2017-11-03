Ice Cream That Tastes Like Thanksgiving Foods Just Went On Sale

John Moore/Getty Images

According to Boing Boing, a gourmet ice cream company from Portland, Oregon called Salt & Straw just released five new Thanksgiving ice cream flavors. Check ’em out:

1. Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans.

2. Apple cranberry stuffing.

3. Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, including bits of turkey skin mixed in.

4. Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

5. Buttered mashed potatoes and gravy.

You can get all five pints delivered from SaltAndStraw.com for $65. That’s $13 each. Plus another $20 to $50 for shipping. Worth it?

