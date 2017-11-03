If You Bought Everything On Oprah’s 2017 List of “Favorite Things,” It Would Cost You More Than $13,000

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Oprah released her annual holiday list of her “Favorite Things.” If you bought all 102 items on it, you’d be shelling out $13,400.

On the high end of the list is a $2,000, 55-inch Samsung TV, and a $1,200 2-gear bike from Martone Cycling. The least expensive items on the list are earbud cases for as little as $10, reading sunglasses for $22, and Crema da Mano Luxe hand cream for $20. Oprah’s new book “The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations” is $28. You can have your own pizza oven for $150.

One of the more interesting gifts this year is an olive tree, for a mere $53.

Oprah says, “yes, I have olive trees in my bedroom. A tree is a forever gift. It’s sunshine and earth and water, and it just grows better with time.”

