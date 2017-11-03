Lauren Kelly Asked If You Need A Passport To Go To Hawaii

We were out having a glass of wine and talking about where we were going to go for our Christmas Vacation and I said, we should really go to Hawaii and Lauren said, quote, “Do we need our passports to go to Hawaii?”

I kind of gave her a funny look and she said it again.

I laughed out loud! Look, I know that Geography is NOT my best subject but I even knew that Hawaii doesn’t need a passport. We laughed out loud! I started to give her a bit of a hard time until she reminded me the last trip we took I had no idea where the Dominican Republic was and what ocean it was in. Again, Geography, not my best subject 🙂

What is the most ridiculous thing you have said out loud?

Did you know you didn’t need a passport to go to Hawaii?