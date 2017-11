Taco Bell used to have locations in Mexico. And in Mexico, they told their customers that Taco Bell wasn’t actually Mexican food, but AMERICAN food. So, they had French fries on the menu. But the fries have never been on the menu in the United States. According to the Thrillist, that might be changing soon. And it’s all thanks to Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

Earlier this week, Mark tweeted:

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — mark hoppus (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

Taco Bell responded:

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

Taco Bell fries? Get ready, America!