[PICS] Justin Verlander Marries Kate Upton In Italy

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Astros, baseball, ceremony, Houston, Italy, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, married, parade, wedding
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Justin Verlander!

It’s official, our World Series champ married his fiancé, actress Kate Upton in a ceremony in Italy on Saturday…which was why he had to miss the Astros parade downtown on Friday afternoon.

According to TMZ, “The famous supermodel and pitcher were both beaming after saying their “I dos” Saturday at an old church at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Italy. The wedding party looked pretty small — close friends and family.

Congrats to the happy couple…they BOTH got rings this weekend! 😜

