[WATCH] Springer; Altuve And Bregman On SNL’s “Weekend Update”

The excitement for the Houston Astros World Series win just keeps going!

Some of the team headed to Disney World over the weekend to celebrate, while Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer headed to NYC to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,” how cool!

And if you weren’t able to stay up late enough, no worries. Check out the video above of our 3 guys stint on the “Weekend Update” as Leslie Jones shared why she’s recently become a baseball fan. Well, DUH…we know why! lol 😜

Hilarious! Great job guys, and GO STROS!