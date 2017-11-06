96 Second News: Netflix FIRES Kevin Spacey; Astros Have Amazing Weekend; Jimmy Fallon’s Mom Dies

**Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Justin Verlander!

It’s official, our World Series champ pitcher married his fiancé, actress Kate Upton in a ceremony in Italy on Saturday…which was why he had to miss the Astros parade downtown on Friday afternoon.

According to TMZ, “The famous supermodel and pitcher were both beaming after saying their “I dos” Saturday at an old church at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Italy. The wedding party looked pretty small — close friends and family.”

Congrats to the happy couple…who BOTH got rings over the weekend!

**The excitement for the Houston Astros World Series win just keeps going!

Some of the team headed to Disney World over the weekend to celebrate, while Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer headed to NYC to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,” how cool!

And if you weren’t able to stay up late enough, no worries. Check out the video above of our 3 guys stint on the “Weekend Update” as Leslie Jones shared why she’s recently become a baseball fan.

**Taylor Swift’s new album comes out this Friday, and through just pre sales, it’s ALREADY sold more than enough copies to be next week’s #1 album.

According to her label, “Reputation” has sold 400,000 copies in pre-orders at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at Taylor’s website.

That’s reportedly DOUBLE the number of pre-orders for her last album “1989“. That one ended up selling nearly 1.3 million copies in its first week, which is A LOT. In fact, it was the seventh-best first week sales number for an album since 1991.

**The box office may have suffered its worst October in a decade last month, but it rebounded this weekend with a very strong opening from “Thor: Ragnarok“. The movie made $121 million, which is the fourth best opening of the year . . . behind “Beauty and the Beast” ($174 million), “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2” ($146 million), and “It” ($123 million). “A Bad Moms Christmas” came in a distant second this week with $22 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Thor: Ragnarok“, $121 million

2. NEW: “A Bad Moms Christmas“, $17 million. Up to $21.6 million since its Wednesday opening.

3. “Jigsaw“, $6.7 million. Up to $28.8 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween“, $4.7 million. Up to $43 million in its 3rd week.

5. “Geostorm“, $3 million. Up to $28.8 million in its 3rd week.

**On Saturday, Britney Spears was at the ribbon-cutting for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s ‘Britney Spears Campus,’ which is just a few miles away from where she performs her residency in Las Vegas.

Britney donated $1 million to help make the facility a reality. And that’s not all . . .

Britney also donated the flower painting that she made in a recent viral video to a charity auction, and the proceeds will benefit victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The auctioneer was entertainment reporter Robin Leach, and he ended up buying it himself for $10,000.

Honored to be part of the grand opening of the new @nvccf campus today!! This amazing facility is going to help so many people in need ❤️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

**Jimmy Fallon‘s mom passed away on Saturday. He was by her bedside when she passed and he had already cancelled the taping of Friday’s show to be with her. Gloria Fallon was 68.

The next few tapings for “The Tonight Show” have also been cancelled. The show will be in repeats all week so Jimmy can have more time with his family.

**Even MORE sexual misconduct accusations against Kevin Spacey were made over the weekend, and Netflix has had enough. On Friday, they fired Kevin from their show “House of Cards”.

It’s been an incredibly fast downfall for Kevin. We heard the first accusation last Sunday night, and the next day, Netflix said “House of Cards” would end after one last season . . . but now that season is in doubt because, if it happens on Netflix, it’ll have to happen WITHOUT Kevin.

There are now 12 specific people who have accused Kevin of inappropriate behavior in the past, and several of them were underage at the time.

One of the newer ones is actor Harry Dreyfuss, the son of Richard Dreyfuss. This happened when he was 18.

**Apple just released a list of the 10 emojis that people use the most. They say they got the info from collecting anonymous data, here are the top 10:

1. The “laughing so hard I’m crying” face.

2. The red heart.

3. The sad crying face.

4. The face with hearts for eyes.

5. The kissing face.

6. The face that’s rolling its eyes.

7. The skull.

8. The blushing face.

9. The sad face with the wide open, frowning mouth.

10. The “thinking” face, with the hand resting on its chin.

**Tiffany’s just decided to branch out from selling moderately overpriced jewelry to sell insanely overpriced, quote, “ordinary objects.” Here are some examples . . .

1. A $350 sterling silver bendy straw.

2. A $1,000 empty tin can.

3. A $425 silver protractor.

4. A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.

5. A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.

6. A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.

7. A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.

8. And maybe worst of all, a $9,000 ball of silver yarn.

